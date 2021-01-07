LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Sands chairman Sheldon Adelson will be taking a medical leave for cancer treatment, the company announced Thursday.
In a statement by Las Vegas Sands, the company said Adelson recently resumed cancer treatments and his leave of absence will be effective Thursday, Jan. 7. Las Vegas Sands said president and COO Robert G. Goldstein will take over as acting CEO and chairman.
Adelson was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in March 2019. In addition to heading Las Vegas Sands, which operates casinos such as The Venetian and Palazzo, Adelson is a GOP megadonor, recently giving $75 million to a super PAC that attacked President-elect Joe Biden. Adelson also owns the Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
