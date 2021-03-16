LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities is pledging $5,000 in free Lyft credit to help make sure Nevadans do not drink and drive this St. Patrick's Day.
The group will offer $5 off one Lyft ride 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 through 12 a.m. Thursday, March 18. The credit will be available to the first 1,000 users.
The limited-time offer can be accessed through the Lyft app with code SMARTRIDE21.
