LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas is hosting a "Discover The Fun Run, Walk, Roll" contest for kids aged 5-8 now through May 2021.
The challenge encourages kids and their families to get outside and engage in healthy activities like walking, jogging, biking and roller skating.
During the contest, kids can log their miles to track their progress and be entered to win prizes. Registration is $30 per child.
HOW TO REGISTER
You can register at registration.lasvegasnevada.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.