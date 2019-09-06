LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A lawsuit filed in Clark County District Court by a Las Vegas restaurant owner claims that a flaw in DoorDash's background check process nearly costed him his life after he was stabbed by a DoorDash driver.
Fabio Coppola, the owner of Roma Deli & Restaurant, located at 5755 West Spring Mountain Road, suffered multiple stab wounds in October 2018 following an altercation with a driver who came to pick up an order.
The driver, identified in the complaint as Mackie Lee Allen, 32, was arrested in November on an attempted murder charge. According to Las Vegas Justice Court records, he is also facing battery with use of a deadly weapon, battery with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon.
"At DoorDash, we take the safety of our community extremely seriously. We sincerely regret that this incident fell short of the experience we strive to give our customers every day," the company said in a statement. "While we can't comment on active litigation, we have taken appropriate actions including deactivating the Dasher from our platform for failing to follow and maintain our code of conduct."
"Dasher" is the term used for DoorDash drivers.
According to the complaint filed in District Court, Allen slipped through a loophole in DoorDash's background check system.
The background check reviews seven years of criminal history, but Allen, who has prior felony convictions for forgery and robbery, wasn't charged with any crimes during that period because he was serving a prison sentence.
The suit claims DoorDash made an intentional decision to look the other when hiring and supervising drivers.
Coppola saw Allen in the parking lot and knocked on the driver's side window to let him know the food was ready, according to the lawsuit. Allen became aggressive and used profanity while Coppola tried to hand the driver the food.
When Coppola tried to usher Allen out of the restaurant, the latter pulled out a pocket knife and slashed Coppola before chasing him around the parking lot, according to the complaint. Allen also stabbed Coppola multiple times in the ribs and back.
Allen then left and delivered the customer's order, the suit said.
According to the complaint, Coppola was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and suffered a shoulder injury that will require a future operation.
Coppola and his wife are seeking $50,000 in damages, claiming assault, battery and various forms of negligence.
