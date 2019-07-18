Las Vegas (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas City Council approved a new, five percent environmental fee for residents in an effort to clean up trash and debris littered across the city.
The surcharge would go into effect Oct. 1, 2019 for people living within the City of Las Vegas.
The fee will increase clean up on streets, vacant lots, public right of ways, parks, storm drains and alleyways.
"The trash, and sometimes we just want to walk around the block and we can’t," a homeowner living near downtown Las Vegas said. "Because we’re afraid that we’re going to slip, we’re going to fall, we’re going to cut ourselves."
Many homeowners living near downtown have tried to clean areas around their home as much as possible.
"Lately, there's been a lot more homelessness there's been a lot of trash down right here you can see there’s trash everywhere," nearby resident Edgar Arroyo said.
Arroyo says the five-percent increase will be worth it in the end if it keeps their streets clean.
His neighbor said all this trash has had a significant impact on home values, "How is this going to affect my property value? You know people are not going to wanna live here and invest their money here with unfortunately looks."
This year, the city has collected over 3,000 tons of trash by private contractors costing nearly $250,000. In 2014, only 600 tons were collected that year.
The City of Las Vegas said the trash has become a hazard for pedestrians, as well as vehicles, and there's been an increase in vector control issues and fire hazards.
This fee will raise an estimated $3 million in nine months by 2020, and $4 million in 2021.
"I mean I think in the long run Vegas is going to be worth more," Arroyo said. "Like anything in life you have to pay a little more for better quality."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.