LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Rescue Mission unveiled its newly renovated women and children’s facility on Tuesday.
The facility cost $800,000 and was done with mostly volunteers, but for the women and children who live in the facility, Shelter of Hope more than lives up to it’s name.
The work -- which started in July -- started on the second floor and has now finished on the first floor.
The shelter provides food, shelter and daily needs for addiction recovery and those in need.
“What went into this building is soul and humility,” Mission CEO Heather Engle said.
The Penta Building Group spearheaded the project and brought more than 20 partners on board to help.
Most of the volunteers who came to do the work were unemployed at the time because of COVID-19, according to Penta’s Principal Ken Albert.
The mission was also gifted more than $50,000 from AGC Charities to help pay for materials to complete the renovation work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.