LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Rescue Mission (LVRM) invites valley families in need to receive free produce at its weekly food drives.
LVRM is teaming up with Get Fresh for the distribution.
Giveaways will take place weekly on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. until further notice.
Items to be included in the box could vary each week, but will contain items like chicken, dairy, and various fruits and vegetables. Boxes will be pre-packaged and placed in the trunks of vehicles to limit contact, and no exchanges will be made.
Two boxes can be requested if there are 3 or more people in the vehicle. Each box can feed two people for a week.
It's open to the public via drive-thru at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission located on 480 W. Bonanza Road.
