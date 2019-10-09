LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders Family Association will host a yoga class and fundraiser to raise money for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides campaign.
The fundraiser will be at 8 a.m. Oct. 19 poolside at the Sahara Las Vegas in support of the NFL’s October Crucial Catch campaign, according to an email from the Raiders.
Those wanting to participate, should use the Attendance Donation tab on the event's website to secure one of the spots for the Kundalini Yoga with Live Gong Meditation Class.
Those not participating in person can use the Donate Now section on the site to help the LVRFA raise funds Making Strides, the email said. The campaign fights breast cancer through research and early detection.
The LVRFA consists of Raiders staff, alumni, sales and construction partners, their families and significant others who already reside in Southern Nevada, the email said. The organization engages in programming based on education, fellowship, culture and philanthropy to benefit the Las Vegas community.
