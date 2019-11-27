LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Post offices in Las Vegas will be open during special weekend hours during the holiday season.
For three Sundays – Dec. 8, 15 and 22 – the following locations will offer special holiday retail hours:
• James C. Brown, 1001 E. Sunset Road: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 22)
• Seven Hills, 3055 Saint Rose Parkway: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Other post offices will offer expanded Sunday retail hours Dec. 8 and 15:
• Summerlin, 1611 Spring Gate Lane: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Crossroads, 6210 N. Jones Blvd.: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Westridge, 7925 W. Russell Road: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Red Rocks Vista, 2449 N. Tenaya Way: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Meadow Mesa, 4904 El Camino Al Norte: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The U.S. Postal Service expects to deliver about 800 million packages during the holiday season, according to a news release. It will deliver nearly 13 billion letters, cards and packages between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.
The busiest mailing week this season will be Dec. 16 through 22, when more than 2.5 billion pieces of mail are expected to be processed and delivered, the release said. Dec. 16 is expected to be the busiest day for usps.com, with more than 8.5 million customers predicted to visit that day.
