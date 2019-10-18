LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is hoping DNA samples from the parents of a girl who went missing 20 years ago will lead them to her.
Karla Rodriguez went missing on Oct. 20, 1999. She was last seen by her mother, who watched her leave the house and walk to school.
Rodriguez has not been seen since.
The DNA samples Metro took will be entered into a law enforcement database where detectives hope to find a match that could lead them to Rodriguez.
“In the hopes that Karla Rodriguez has in fact also reached out to the same data bases and provided her samples which may potentially provide a match and allowing us to solve this twenty year old case,” said Kim Murga, director of Laboratory Services for Las Vegas Metro.
At a press conference Friday morning, LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said the department's exhaustive search has yielded nothing substantial.
“We conducted search after search for months and years looking for Karla," Spencer said. "We’re here twenty years later because she has literally vanished without a trace."
Rodriguez’s mother, father and sister attended the press conference and are pleading with the public to come forward with any information that could lead police to her whereabouts.
“Honestly, it’s like a nightmare,” Rodriguez’s sister Rosy Rodriguez said.
With tears in his eyes, her father, Ramon Rodriguez, clutched a doll Karla used to play with before she disappeared.
“We cannot live without my daughter. Every day, it’s very hard,” he said.
In the past two decades, Las Vegas police and the FBI have followed up on hundreds of leads that took their investigation as far as Mexico.
When Rodriguez went missing, bloodhounds were used to follow her scent. Detectives looked at potential suspects and family members. Metro changed detectives on the case with the hope that fresh eyes would catch something new. All of their leads turned into a dead end.
“We’ve looked at every possibility and we still don’t know what happened to Karla,” Spencer said.
Metro and Rodriguez’s family are now asking for the public’s help in finding out what happened.
Anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant the detail, is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
