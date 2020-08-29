LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The head of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association sent a letter to the Vegas Golden Knights in response to the team's response to the shooting of Jacob Blake.
On Thursday, several major sports took the day off to draw support for the Black Lives Matter movement in wake of Blake's shooting earlier in the week. Blake was shot by a police office seven times in the back and is now paralyzed, according to his family.
Statement from the Vegas Golden Knights and our players pic.twitter.com/WVvhtnS8Q1— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) August 27, 2020
In the letter, Steve Grammas wrote he was disappointed in the team and said they were "extremely quick to turn their back on law enforcement."
Read the full letter below:
The union represents active and retired Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department police and corrections officers, and the Las Vegas Deputy City and Municipal Court Marshals.
Golden Knights have just ended their run with fans as the fans are in mass exodus! My advice for the team is to not get involved in politics ever! Play the game and keep neutral! Otherwise it the end of NHL fans. They don't pay good money to listen to your advice. The best advice is keep it on the ice!
