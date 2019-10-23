LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police announced Wednesday they will be suspending a program with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain persons on federal immigration holds.
LVMPD said in a statement that LVMPD analyzed a recent California court decision regarding ICE detention policies and determined "it will no longer honor Federal immigration detainers for civil immigration violations." The program was known as 287-G.
The California ruling specified that ICE was prohibited from issuing detainers in states with no explicit statute on immigration arrests, LVMPD said.
Nevada doesn't currently have a statute approving an arrest for civil immigration violations. LVMPD noted that the decision would likely be appealed in court, but would wait for further direction following the appeal process.
“I am optimistic that this change will not hinder LVMPD’s ability to fight violent crime” Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said in a statement. “While the ruling can be seen as a setback, I am determined that through cooperation with our federal partners the goal of removing the worst of the worst can still be accomplished.”
LVMPD said they will continue to work with ICE at Clark County Detention Center in removing illegal immigrants who have committed violent crimes.
CCDC said ICE requested to the extend the program back in June.
The 287-G program uses a set criteria to determine if detainees will be sent to an ICE detention center.
"They are then screened through this criteria and if they fit that criteria they are then flagged by officers to be sent over to ICE agency for them to then determine through a federal hearing, and federal judge, what is going to happen to them," said Lt. Yancey Taylor of the Clark County Detention Center.
ACLU of Nevada Executive Director Tod Story released the following statement on the announcement:
This is the right decision for the state's largest law enforcement agency. It's not just inappropriate for Nevada agencies to participate in the federal government's deportation agenda, but it's unconstitutional as well. We'll continue to advocate for the rights of our immigrant communities, and will engage with other police agencies around the state to end their partnerships with ICE.
