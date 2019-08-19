LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police and community members will gather Tuesday to seek new leads in an unsolved murder.
The gathering will take place near the site of the murder of Jamie Arnold. Police will ask for new leads and announce a reward being offered for information on the case, the Las Vega Metropolitan Police Department said.
South Central Area Commander Kelly McMahill and Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer will be at the Shelter Island Apartments, 3770 Swenson St., at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Metro said.
Arnold, 36, was gunned down at 5:49 a.m. April 7 as he was walking home from a 7-Eleven, Metro said. Arnold was shot in the parking lot of his apartment complex and succumbed to his injuries April 11.
The suspect was described as a man in his 20s, Metro said. Despite pleas to the public by the family, there have been no new leads. Police hope the reward generates new information.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.