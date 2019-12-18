LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said impairment was suspected in a crash involving two vehicles early Wednesday morning.
LVMPD said the crash happened around 3:24 a.m. near Karen Avenue and Maryland Parkway, south of Sahara Avenue.
Police said two vehicles were driving northbound on Maryland Parkway when one vehicle rear-ended the other as they approached Karen. Police said there was significant damage to both vehicles.
The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital with non life-threatening injuries and the suspect was taken to University Medical Center, also with non life-threatening injuries, LVMPD said.
LVMPD said they suspected alcohol was a factor in the crash and the investigation was ongoing.
