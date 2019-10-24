LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Authorities are searching for three suspects in a commercial robbery that took place in late September.
At 8:49 p.m. Sept. 29, an armed robbery occurred at a business in the 4000 block of North Lamb Boulevard, according to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The suspects entered the business, presented a firearm and demanded money out of the register. They fled the business with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise.
All three suspects are men of about 18 to 21 years old, police said. Two of the men were taller, between 5'10" and 6' tall, and the third man was shorter, about 5'3 to 5'5" tall.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro's Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or email robbery@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, people can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.
