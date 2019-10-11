LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in a commercial robbery.
About 5:15 p.m. Sept. 18, a male suspect entered a business in the 1400 block of North Jones Boulevard, took an undisclosed amount of merchandise, then fled the business, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The suspect jumped into a waiting dark-colored compact vehicle driven by a woman.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591, or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.
