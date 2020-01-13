LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police are searching for the suspect in a commercial robbery that happened in late December.
The robbery took place about 9 p.m. Dec. 23 at a business at the intersection of East Clark Avenue and South 13th Street, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department release.
The suspect approached the victim at the counter, displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register, Metro said. The victim complied, and the suspect fled the scene with the money.
The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall man of medium build, approximately 50 years old, Metro said.
Anyone with information is urged to call Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.
