LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are looking for a woman suspected in a commercial robbery in the north valley.
The robbery happened about 6:14 p.m. Aug. 9 at a business in the 6000 block of North Decatur Boulevard, police said.
The suspect entered the business, selected items, concealed them and attempted to leave the business, according to police. When confronted, the suspect threatened the victim with a knife and fled the business.
No one injured during the incident, police said.
The suspect is described as a woman of about 30, 5'7" tall and 200 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.
