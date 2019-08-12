LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public's help finding a suspect in a commercial armed robbery.
On June 13, the suspect entered a business at the intersection of North Pecos Road and East Washington Avenue, according to a Metro news release. The suspect, who was armed with a handgun, robbed an employee in the business.
Metro described the suspect as a 20- to 25-year-old man, 5'5" tall, weighing 120 pounds.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.
