LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas detectives said they are looking for a third suspect in connection to a 2018 murder investigation.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a suspect described as a black man around 40 years of age with a heavy build last seen wearing a green shirt and dark pants.
The man was wanted in connection with a homicide on Dec. 31, 2018 shooting at a home near Hacienda and Decatur avenues. Police said Ujoumunna Onyedikachi, 31, was dropped off at the Spring Valley Hospital emergency room the night of the shooting.
Police said Onyedikachi was taken to University Medical Center where he died from a gunshot wound before midnight on New Year's Eve.
Police previously arrested a father and son in connection to the shooting. Through anonymous tips and people close to the suspects, they were identified to police as Tayvion Chambers and his father, Albert.
Anyone with any information about the shooting was urged to contact the LVMPD at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.