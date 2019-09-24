LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s assistance finding a missing woman.
Anique Beauregard, 41, was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 1 in the area of East Lake Mead Boulevard and Pabco Road a, according to a Metro news release.
Beauregard was last seen wearing a bikini and flip flops, and riding in a black pickup that was towing two wave runners.
Anyone with information on Beauregard’s whereabouts is asked to contact Metro at (702) 828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907.
