LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers were investigating three separate robberies, and have asked the public for help in identifying the suspects.
The first robbery occurred on Sept. 28 on the 4000 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near U.S. 95, around 10:43 p.m., Las Vegas police said. An armed suspect entered a business and demanded money. The victim working at the register complied and the suspect fled with an unknown amount of money.
According to police, the suspect was described as an adult male around 50-years-old. He has a medium build and stands between 5'7" and 5'8". Las Vegas police said the suspect is bald and has a mustache.
He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants with a white design on the back pocket and black shoes with a white logo, according to Las Vegas police.
The second robbery was reported on Sept. 30 at around 9 p.m. on the 3000 block of East Charleston, near Mojave Road, Las Vegas police said. An armed suspect entered the business and demanded cash from the victims and business.
Police described the suspect as an adult male, around 18 to 25-years-old, who stands at about 5'9". He was last seen wearing a black hat, prescription glasses, a black shirt and black pants.
A third, separate robbery was reported on Oct. 2 on the 200 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, near Fremont Street, about 12:54 p.m., Las Vegas police said. The suspect entered a business, presented a firearm and demanded money from the register. According to police, the suspect fled the business with an unknown amount of money.
The suspect was also described as an adult male, between 40 to 50-years-old, who stands at around 6-foot, Las Vegas police said. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black sunglasses, a white, long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with any information was asked to call LVMPD's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
