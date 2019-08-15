LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police have asked the public for help in locating a carjacking suspect in the northwest valley.
According to police, the carjacking occurred on Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. near Ranch Drive and West Gowan Road. Police release an images as to what the suspect looks like.
Help @LVMPDNWAC Detectives identify this CARJACKING SUSPECT! Occurred 8/14/19 at 11:00am in the area of Gowan/Rancho. Contact @LVMPDNWAC Investigators at (702) 828-8577 or to remain anonymous contact @CrimeStoppersNV at (702) 385-5555 Reference @LVMPD Event # LLV1908-68133 pic.twitter.com/Au09yaeyLJ— LVMPD NWAC (@LVMPDNWAC) August 15, 2019
Anyone with any information was urged to contact Northwest Area Command at 702-828-8577. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
