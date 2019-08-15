NW valley carjacker suspect
(LVMPD/Twitter)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police have asked the public for help in locating a carjacking suspect in the northwest valley.

According to police, the carjacking occurred on Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. near Ranch Drive and West Gowan Road. Police release an images as to what the suspect looks like.

Anyone with any information was urged to contact Northwest Area Command at 702-828-8577. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

