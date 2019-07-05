LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police have asked the public for help in locating a missing and possibly endangered elderly man.
Willie McCoy, 81, was reported missing on July 4 at around 2 p.m. on the 6500 block of Hartwood Road, near Torrey Pines and Smoke Ranch. Police said McCoy was last seen wearing a dark blue golf hat, a white-blue-tan stripped shirt, tan pants and shoes.
Red Rock Search and Rescue said it was assisting police in their search for McCoy. According the team, 12 members assisting in the search for McCoy.
Las Vegas police said McCoy may be in severe emotional distress and in need of assistance.
Anyone with any information in regards to McCoy's whereabouts were urged to contact Las Vegas police at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907.
