LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police have asked the public for help identifying two men wanted in connection to a robbery.
According to police, the robbery occurred in downtown Las Vegas on Aug. 10.
Help @LVMPDDTAC Detectives identify these men. They’re #wanted for a robbery that occurred in Downtown LV Aug 10th. Call DTAC at 702-828-1537 w/info, or to remain anonymous call @CrimeStoppersNV at 702-385-5555. Reference LLV190800046233 @LVMPD @CrimeStoppersNV @CityOfLasVegas pic.twitter.com/wLViyhhM0A— LVMPD DTAC (@LVMPDDTAC) August 18, 2019
If you recognize these individuals, please call @LVMPDDTAC Detectives at 702-828-1537, or to remain anonymous call @CrimeStoppersNV at 702-385-5555.Ref LLV190800046233. #wanted #robbery pic.twitter.com/Rj1XdxHW9r— LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 18, 2019
In security footage released by police, the suspects are seen kicking and assaulting the victim before taking the victim's personal property and walking away.
Anyone with any information was asked to contact Las Vegas police's downtown area command at 702-828-1537. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
