LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police have asked the public for help identifying two men wanted in connection to a robbery.

According to police, the robbery occurred in downtown Las Vegas on Aug. 10.

In security footage released by police, the suspects are seen kicking and assaulting the victim before taking the victim's personal property and walking away.

Anyone with any information was asked to contact Las Vegas police's downtown area command at 702-828-1537. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

