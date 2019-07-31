LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public's help finding a man who is the last person known to have spoken to a woman reported missing in May.
Esmeralda Gonzalez, 24, was last seen May 30 in the area of South Durango Drive and West Pebble Road.
Gonzalez has not been found and has had no contact with family members, Metro said.
The man police are looking for was with Gonzalez at a local business and is the last person known to have spoken with her. Detectives would like to identify and interview him to see if he has any additional information about Gonzalez.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the LVMPD Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907 or LVMPD Dispatch at 702-828-3111.
