LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police have asked the public for help in locating suspects who are connected to a series of slot machine burglaries.
According to police, the suspects were connected to 11 slot machine parlor burglaries, which were reported throughout December. The burglaries occurred valley-wide, police said.
The suspects were described as adult men with medium builds and facial hair.
Anyone with any information was asked to contact LVMPD's Southeast Area Command at 702-828-8242. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.