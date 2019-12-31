LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking the public's help in locating a man who robbed a local business at gunpoint on New Year's Eve.
According to police, at approximately 2:44 p.m. on Dec. 31, the man entered a business in the 5800 block of West Craig Road with a firearm and demanded all the victims to the ground. He pointed the firearm at a customer's infant during the robbery, police said.
The suspect then demanded money from the victims and took an undisclosed amount of cash. He exited the business and left in an undisclosed direction.
The man is described as being in his 30's to 40's, 5'10" with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a light colored beanie, dark shirt and gray pants.
Anyone with information is urged to call LVMPD's Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
