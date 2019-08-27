LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman who was shot in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday died at the hospital, according to Las Vegas police.
Officers were called to the 1400 block of South Casino Center Boulevard, near West Imperial Avenue, just before 2 p.m. on Aug. 27. Police said they had received reports of a shooting.
At the scene, Metro Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said officers initially responded to the Art Village Apartments. When patrol arrived, Spencer said they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to University Medical Center and died about an hour after she arrived.
Spencer said the investigation was preliminary, and that no one was in custody. Multiple people were near the apartment when the shooting happened and they were interviewing residents.
Evidence at the scene indicated the victim was in an apartment when an unknown suspect shot through the front security screen door, striking her, police said. The shooter then fled before officers arrived.
Detectives said they believe the shooting was narcotics related.
The Clark County Coroner's office will release the identity of the victim after her next of kin have been notified.
Anyone with any information was asked to call Metro Police's homicide section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
