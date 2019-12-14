LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a woman allegedly stabbed her husband multiple times in the west valley Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the Budget Suites located on West Tropicana Avenue, near Arville Street, around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 14, Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. A 40-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her 50-year-old husband multiple times, killing him.
According to Spencer, there were three children inside when the stabbing occurred. They were taken into Child Protective Services' custody.
The woman suffered some lacerations from the stabbing, Spencer said, and was taken to University Medical Center for treatment.
It was not immediately known what led up to the stabbing, but the woman will likely be facing charges, Spencer said. Her identity was not immediately released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
Where are those irrelevant privileged 2 cents at?
