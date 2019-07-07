LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a missing 17-year-old boy who has autism was safely located.
Police initially said Dekarion Butler was reported missing on July 6 and was last seen in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Stewart Avenue around 11 p.m.
Police said Butler is autistic and non-verbal. Officers added he may be in need of medical attention.
Butler stands at around 5'8 and was last seen wearing a tan, black and white-stripped shirt, khaki cargo shorts and black shoes.
Anyone with any information in regards to Butler's whereabouts were urged to immediately contact Las Vegas police at 702-828-2907 or 702-828-3111.
