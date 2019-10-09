LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Metro Police were on scene in the east valley on Wednesday night where they said a man was shot.
Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 to the 200 block of Lamb Boulevard, near Stewart Avenue.
A man was shot and taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition. No suspect information was immediately available.
A police presence in the area may be blocking traffic, avoid the area if you can.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
