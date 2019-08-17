UPDATE: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Revel Tweedle was safely located.
ORIGINAL REPORT
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police have asked the public for help in locating a missing man who was last seen on Thursday.
Revel Tweedle, 56, was last seen on the 5900 block of Koval Lane, near East Flamingo Road, around 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, Las Vegas police said.
He was last seen wearing a pattered, orange jacket, a black shirt and black shorts. According to authorities, Tweedle may be in severe emotional distress.
Anyone with any information in regards to his whereabouts were urged to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3111. Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
