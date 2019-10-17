LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were responding to a barricade in the west valley Thursday night.
The incident happened about 9:11 p.m. in the 2800 block of Willow Wind Court near West Sahara Avenue and South Hualapai Way, police said.
Detectives were attempting to arrest a suspect on felony warrants when he barricaded himself inside a residence, according to police. Officers were attempting to negotiate with the suspect, who is believed to be armed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
