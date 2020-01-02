LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers were investigating a barricade situation in Summerlin Thursday evening.
Officers were called to the area near South Pavilion Center and Alta drives on Jan. 2 about 2:30 p.m., Las Vegas police. The call originated as a domestic disturbance call.
Te suspect barricaded himself inside a residence and is currently refusing to come out. Police and LVMPD SWAT are on scene.
No additional details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Oh no, not the mean ghetto streets of summerlin! Those privileged lowlife losers are always up to no good!
