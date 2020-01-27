LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A barricade situation in the central valley Monday morning ended with no suspect in custody.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of the incident in the 700 block of Langtry Drive. SWAT and crisis negotiators responded to the scene.
About 11 a.m., police said the residence was cleared and no suspect was taken into custody.
Traffic was blocked off on Snead Drive and Chabot Drive, police said. Washington Avenue is closed in both directions between Decatur and Valley View boulevards.
Metro said a call came in Monday morning about a sexual assault near Langtry and Washington. Patrol officers arrived and established probable cause to arrest the suspect.
Detectives attempted to make contact with the suspect, but was no response, police said. The suspect is now being treated as a barricaded subject, and SWAT negotiators are on the scene.
Police advised the public should still avoid the area of Washington between Decatur and Valley View.
No information has been released about the suspect or the victim.
