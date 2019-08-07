LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police reported an officer-involved shooting near the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the 3600 block of Paradise Road, near East Twain Avenue, around 8:53 p.m., Las Vegas police said.
A suspect was taken to Sunrise Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
