LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police were involved in an officer-involved shooting late Friday night.
Metro Police said officers responded to a call of a person with a gun on the 10000 block of West Sahara Avenue, near South Hualapai Way, on June 14 at about 9:14 p.m. Details of the call suggested it was a man with a gun.
When officers arrived, they learned that the suspect was inside a local business, police said. When officers began setting up a containment, the suspect exited the business and ran. Police pursued the suspect on foot.
The suspect stopped and faced an officer, reaching into his waist area. According to Metro Police, the officer fired multiple rounds and the suspect was hit. Medical personnel were called to the scene and the suspect was transported to University Medical Center Trauma where he is currently being treated.
As of Saturday morning, it was unknown what condition the suspect was in.
This was Las Vegas police's ninth officer-involved shooting for 2019. Per the department's policy, the name's of the officer involved will be released after 48 hours.
