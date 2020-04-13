LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were on scene of a fatal crash on Monday night in the southwest valley.
Officers responded about 8 p.m. on April 13 to the area of Buffalo Drive and Torino Avenue, near Blue Diamond Road.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon, the crash involved one vehicle that rolled over and the driver was pronounced dead on scene.
Buffalo is closed in both directions between Ford and Agate and will remain closed for several hours for the investigation.
