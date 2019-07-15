LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police responded to a domestic disturbance that led to a barricade situation early Monday morning in the central valley.
The domestic disturbance between two males took place at a residence in the 4100 block of El Caderal Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The suspect, who was believed to be armed, refused to exit the residence, police said. The SWAT team was responding to help take the suspect into custody.
Los Altos Street and West El Parque Avenue were closed, and Metro advised residents to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
