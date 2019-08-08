LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released a video of the white van believed to be involved in a deadly road rage shooting on Interstate-15 on Aug. 5.
Police reported the shooting on northbound I-15 between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road
The victim, a man in his 50s, was in a Chrysler 300 driving northbound on I-15. He and the passenger, a woman, were visiting Las Vegas from California, according to Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.
Spencer said they initially believe this incident to have started with road rage, with an unknown white van possibly tailgating the Chrysler.
At one point, the suspect's vehicle pulled along side the driver of the Chrysler and fired multiple shots into the car. The male driver was shot and later taken to University Medical Center, where police said he died.
The passenger was uninjured and cooperating with police, but was shaken up, police said.
The van continued north on I-15.
Nevada Highway Patrol said they closed northbound I-15 at Silverado Ranch Boulevard due to a "shots fired investigation" in a tweet on Monday night. Northbound traffic was being diverted off the Silverado Ranch exit.
The road was expected to reopen around midnight and was reopened by morning.
Spencer urged anyone who was driving in the area between 7:30 and 7:40 p.m. with any sort of dashboard camera to help the investigation by sending the video to police or Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information was urged to come forward.
