LAUGHLIN (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police have released more details regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened in Laughlin on Monday.
The suspect, identified by LVMPD as 69-year-old Michael Lopez, died at the scene on Aug. 19. Las Vegas police officers responded to the Aquarius Casino in Laughlin about 1:14 a.m. in regards to a possible robbery.
At about 12:49 a.m., Lopez entered a casino on the 2300 block of Casino Drive with a firearm, and approached a cashier at the cage of casino, LVMPD said. He demanded money from the cashier, but the cashier refused. Lopez grabbed his gun and walked away.
A short while later, at around 1:23 a.m., Lopez entered a second casino on the 1900 block of South Casino Drive where he placed his gun on the counter and demanded money, Las Vegas police said. The cashier also refused and security officer was notified of the incident. Security followed Lopez out of the casino when he suddenly turned around and fired one round at the security guard
According to Las Vegas police, Lopez missed and he barricaded himself inside his truck. Arriving officers found Lopez inside his vehicle and began to use a bullhorn to get Lopez to come out.
He refused to exit his truck and SWAT were called to the scene. Las Vegas police said members of the Crisis Negotiation Team were also called and began to talk with Lopez to get him to surrender peacefully.
At approximately 7:39 a.m., Lopez reached into the back seat of his truck, pulled out his gun and ran towards SWAT officers with the gun pointed in their direction, police said.
Officers fired multiple rounds, fatally hitting Lopez. Medical personnel who arrived pronounced him dead at the scene.
This was the 13th officer-involved shooting for LVMPD in 2019. The department's Force Investigation Team is handling the investigation into the officers' use of force.
