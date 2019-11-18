LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Monday showed body camera video that showed an officer-involved shooting.
The shooting happened on Nov. 15 near Vegas Valley Drive and La Canada Street around 10:30 p.m.
Zimmerman said two officers were in the area conducting increased patrols due to "heavier than normal" drug activity and reports of shootings.
The video showed two officers standing beside a rented U-Hual truck where Zimmerman said the officers believed a drug transaction was underway. One officer stood beside the truck while Officer Cory McCormick stood near the left headlight.
Zimmerman said the two officers told 41-year-old Lon Alan Clark to get out of the truck but he refused.
Instead Clark put the truck in reverse, backed up slightly, put the truck back into gear and took off, almost hitting officer McCormick in the process.
McCormick fired seven shots at Clark, one of which hit him in the lower back.
Clark was taken to Sunrise Trauma where he was treated.
He was later booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of battery with a deadly weapon.
McCormick is on paid administrative leave.
This was the 15th officer-involved shooting so far this year.
