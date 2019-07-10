LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released its After-Action Review on Wednesday in regards to the 1 October mass shooting.
LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo released the review on July 10 during a press briefing at police headquarters. Part of the review included a fact sheet that broke down recommendations on preparedness, scene response, incident command and several other areas.
"The purpose of the 1 October After-Action Review details what happened that day and identifies in ways in which the LVMPD can improve," the review said. "The goal is to share strengths, weaknesses and lessons learned in our response to the 1 October shooting."
LVMPD said the areas that worked best in responding to the shooting were the Motorola radio system, as well as its communications dispatch system. The department said approximately 1,500 officers responded to the shooting.
Police added where other areas that worked in responding to the incident were the "established relationships and training between police, fire and medical personnel" that resulted in "success tactical response to this incident."
Las Vegas police cited training and practiced communication between first responders and local hospitality leaders as being paramount to a successful response, and in documenting "lessons learned in the aftermath of the incident."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
FULL REPORT:
