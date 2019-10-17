LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is planning several safe Halloween events throughout the Las Vegas Valley.
Families and children of all ages are invited to interact with officers, play games and collect free candy at the events, according to a Metro news release.
Oct. 24
Convention Center Area Command Trunk or Treat: 6 to 9 p.m. at 750 Sierra Vista Drive
Enterprise Area Command Monster Mash: 5 to 9 p.m. at The Crossing, 7950 W. Windmill Lane
South Central Area Command Trunk or Treat: 6 to 8 p.m. at Gene Ward Elementary School, 1555 E. Hacienda Ave.
Southeast Area Command Trunk or Treat: 6 to 8 p.m. at Whitney Park, 5712 Missouri Ave.
Oct. 31
Bolden Area Command Safenight Halloween Carnival: 5 to 8:30 p.m., 1950 N. J Street
Downtown Area Command Trunk or Treat: 5 to 8 p.m., 800 E. Charleston Blvd.
Spring Valley Area Command Treat Street: 5 to 7 p.m. at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.