LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were investigating an officer-involved shooting at McCarran International Airport early Thursday morning.
The shooting happened on the tarmac in Terminal 1, according to airport officials.
LVMPD Capt. Nicole Splinter said officers were notified of a door breach in Terminal 3 around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 21, but they could not locate a suspect. Officers were later alerted to an individual in Terminal 1, though Splinter said its unclear how they got there or whether the individual was a ticketed passenger or an employee.
As officers began to escort the man away, he began to attack an officer, knocking him unconscious, according to Splinter.
A second officer attempted non-lethal force and was attacked by the suspect, Splinter said. A third officer fired rounds and was able to detain the suspect after shooting him.
Both the unconscious officer and the suspect were taken to the hospital, Splinter said. Their condition was not known, though the suspect was in surgery, according to Splinter.
McCarran Airport officials said the police presence would not impact flight operations.
(1) comment
A useless colored man with no job and on meth
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.