LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas police officer died on Christmas while on vacation in Mexico.
Officer Briar Huff was an officer with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and was previously a Boulder City Marshal, according to Boulder City Police.
Huff was married to BCPD Officer Todd Huff and was a sister to LVMPD Officer Dustin Osborne. Huff was also a mother to a young son.
"We will always remember her contagious laugh and smile, fun filled spirit, and dedication to public service," BCPD said in a Facebook post.
Huff's viewing was set for Tuesday, Jan. 4 from 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Boulder City Family Mortuary. A funeral will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 10 a.m. at the Boulder Creek Golf Course Pavilion.
Before the funeral, police will hold a procession beginning at the Boulder City Family Mortuary, heading northbound on Boulder City Parkway, south on Veterans Memorial Drive and ending at Boulder Creek Golf Course Pavilion.
