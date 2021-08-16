LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department patrol officer has died from COVID-19 complications.
According to the Las Vegas Protective Patrol Association, Officer Phil Closi died from COVID-19 complications. A GoFundMe campaign for his family said Closi died Aug. 11.
The LVPPA said Closi was a 21 year veteran of the department, and was a representative for the group while working out of the Convention Center Area Command.
LVPPA said Closi leaves behind a wife, son and daughter. A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help his family.
