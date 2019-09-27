LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police and Nevada Child Seekers have asked the public for help in locating two missing boys.
Calvin Gilles, 15, and Julien Marcelin, 11, were last seen on Sept. 25 around 9 a.m. on the 4000 block Haflinger Court, near East Flamingo Road and Jimmy Durante Boulevard, according to a release from Child Seekers.
Both boys may be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Gilles was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans, Child Seekers said. Marcelin was last seen wearing an orange shirt, black shorts and black and red shoes.
Anyone with any information was asked to call LVMPD's Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907. Tips can also be sent to 702-828-3111.
