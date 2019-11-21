LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has asked the public for help in locating and identifying a robbery suspect.
Police said the suspect entered a business on the 3000 block of East Flamingo Road, near McLeod Drive, on Nov. 21 around 1:17 p.m. The suspect approached a the victim and demanded money from the register.
The victim complied and the suspect fled with an unknown amount of money, according to LVMPD. No injuries were reported during the robbery.
Las Vegas police described the suspect as an adult male in his early 30s, stands at about 5'6" and was last seen wearing a grey baseball cap, a grey and purple pullover sweater and blue jeans.
Anyone with any information was asked to contact LVMPD's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
